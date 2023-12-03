Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Mcap of nine most valued firms up 1.30 lakh crore; Bharti Airtel, TCS among biggest gainers

Mcap of nine most valued firms up 1.30 lakh crore; Bharti Airtel, TCS among biggest gainers

Livemint

  • Sensex hit its 11-week high, closing at the highest closing level since September 18, and logged its fifth straight weekly gain, along with Nifty 50.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank

The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms climbed 1,30,391.96 crore last week, with Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainers, amid an overall optimistic trend in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,511.15 points or 2.29 per cent. Sensex hit its 11-week high, closing at the highest closing level since September 18, and logged its fifth straight weekly gain, along with Nifty 50.

Barring Reliance Industries, nine other companies including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever witnessed addition in their market valuation. Bharti Airtel's valuation rallied 23,746.04 crore to 5,70,466.88 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS jumped by 19,027.07 crore to reach 12,84,180.67 crore. HDFC Bank added 17,881.88 crore, taking its market valuation to 11,80,588.59 crore.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The market soared to new heights this week, decisively breaching the key resistance level and closing strongly above 20,000 levels…The IPO market maintained its vibrancy, highlighted by Tata Technology's monumental listing, fostering increased investor confidence in riskier assets.''

ITC's mcap climbed 15,159.02 crore to 5,61,159.09 crore and that of Bajaj Finance soared 14,480.29 crore to 4,48,446.82 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank surged 12,085.42 crore to 6,63,370.71 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever advanced 11,348.53 crore to 6,02,258.98 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India went up by 10,307.92 crore to 5,10,353.93 crore and that of Infosys climbed 6,355.79 crore to 6,02,747.01 crore. However, the market valuation of Reliance Industries declined by 574.95 crore to 16,19,332.44 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, ITC, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Elections News, Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.