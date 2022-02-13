Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Nine of the 10 most valued companies together lost ₹1,03,532.08 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the worst loser. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 30-share BSE benchmark last week declined 491.90 points or 0.83 per cent.

Reliance Industries Limited, the most valued firm by market valuation, emerged as the only gainer from the top-10 pack. Its valuation rose by ₹30,474.79 crore to ₹16,07,857.69 crore.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled ₹44,037.2 crore to reach ₹13,67,021.43 crore.

HDFC's market capitalisation (mcap) tanked ₹13,772.72 crore to ₹4,39,459.25 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited eroded by ₹11,818.45 crore to ₹5,30,443.72 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined by ₹9,574.95 crore to ₹5,49,434.46 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance plunged ₹8,987.52 crore to reach ₹4,22,938.56 crore and that of Infosys by ₹8,386.79 crore to ₹7,23,790.27 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India diminished by ₹803.21 crore to ₹4,72,379.69 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd continued to rule the top-10 chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

