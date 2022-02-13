This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Reliance Industries Limited, the most valued firm by market valuation, emerged as the only gainer from the top-10 pack. Its valuation rose by ₹30,474.79 crore to ₹16,07,857.69 crore.
The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled ₹44,037.2 crore to reach ₹13,67,021.43 crore.
HDFC's market capitalisation (mcap) tanked ₹13,772.72 crore to ₹4,39,459.25 crore.
The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited eroded by ₹11,818.45 crore to ₹5,30,443.72 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined by ₹9,574.95 crore to ₹5,49,434.46 crore.
The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance plunged ₹8,987.52 crore to reach ₹4,22,938.56 crore and that of Infosys by ₹8,386.79 crore to ₹7,23,790.27 crore.
Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation declined by ₹3,157.91 crore to ₹3,92,377.89 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped ₹2,993.33 crore to ₹8,41,929.20 crore.
The valuation of State Bank of India diminished by ₹803.21 crore to ₹4,72,379.69 crore.
Reliance Industries Ltd continued to rule the top-10 chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.
