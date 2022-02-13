Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mcap of nine of top-10 companies erodes by over 1 lakh crore; TCS biggest drag

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen in Mumbai.
1 min read . 10:56 AM IST PTI

  Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation declined by 3,157.91 crore to 3,92,377.89 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped 2,993.33 crore to 8,41,929.20 crore

NEW DELHI : Nine of the 10 most valued companies together lost 1,03,532.08 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the worst loser.

The 30-share BSE benchmark last week declined 491.90 points or 0.83 per cent.

Reliance Industries Limited, the most valued firm by market valuation, emerged as the only gainer from the top-10 pack. Its valuation rose by 30,474.79 crore to 16,07,857.69 crore.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled 44,037.2 crore to reach 13,67,021.43 crore.

HDFC's market capitalisation (mcap) tanked 13,772.72 crore to 4,39,459.25 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited eroded by 11,818.45 crore to 5,30,443.72 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined by 9,574.95 crore to 5,49,434.46 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance plunged 8,987.52 crore to reach 4,22,938.56 crore and that of Infosys by 8,386.79 crore to 7,23,790.27 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation declined by 3,157.91 crore to 3,92,377.89 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped 2,993.33 crore to 8,41,929.20 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India diminished by 803.21 crore to 4,72,379.69 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd continued to rule the top-10 chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

