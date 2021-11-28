OPEN APP
Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms erode by over 2.62 lakh cr
The market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies eroded by 2,62,146.32 crore last week in tandem with an overall weak broader market, where Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries took the biggest hit.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex plunged by 2,528.86 points or 4.24 per cent.

Bharti Airtel was the only gainer from the top-10 companies' list.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance tumbled by 41,518.24 crore to 4,10,670.50 crore.

Reliance Industries (RIL) saw its market worth tank by 38,440.66 crore to 15,30,109.51 crore.

The valuation of Infosys took a hit of 37,950.03 crore to reach 7,10,925.34 crore and that of HDFC plummeted by 33,067.68 crore to 4,96,168.98 crore.

State Bank of India's market capital dropped by 29,852.83 crore to 4,19,902.97 crore and ICICI Bank lost 28,567.03 crore to 5,01,039.91 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank dipped by 26,873.77 crore to 8,25,658.59 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell by 14,778.93 crore to 5,48,570.82 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services d(TCS) dipped by 11,097.15 crore to 12,74,563.64 crore.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation jumped 12,769.55 crore to 4,05,009.55 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

