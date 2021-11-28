The market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies eroded by ₹2,62,146.32 crore last week in tandem with an overall weak broader market, where Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries took the biggest hit.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex plunged by 2,528.86 points or 4.24 per cent.

Bharti Airtel was the only gainer from the top-10 companies' list.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance tumbled by ₹41,518.24 crore to ₹4,10,670.50 crore.

Reliance Industries (RIL) saw its market worth tank by ₹38,440.66 crore to ₹15,30,109.51 crore.

The valuation of Infosys took a hit of ₹37,950.03 crore to reach ₹7,10,925.34 crore and that of HDFC plummeted by ₹33,067.68 crore to ₹4,96,168.98 crore.

State Bank of India's market capital dropped by ₹29,852.83 crore to ₹4,19,902.97 crore and ICICI Bank lost ₹28,567.03 crore to ₹5,01,039.91 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank dipped by ₹26,873.77 crore to ₹8,25,658.59 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell by ₹14,778.93 crore to ₹5,48,570.82 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services d(TCS) dipped by ₹11,097.15 crore to ₹12,74,563.64 crore.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation jumped ₹12,769.55 crore to ₹4,05,009.55 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

