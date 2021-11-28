Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms erode by over 2.62 lakh cr

Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms erode by over 2.62 lakh cr

Reliance Industries (RIL) saw its market worth tank by 38,440.66 crore to 15,30,109.51 crore.
1 min read . 02:51 PM IST PTI

  • During the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex plunged by 2,528.86 points or 4.24 per cent

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies eroded by 2,62,146.32 crore last week in tandem with an overall weak broader market, where Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries took the biggest hit.

The market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies eroded by 2,62,146.32 crore last week in tandem with an overall weak broader market, where Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries took the biggest hit.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex plunged by 2,528.86 points or 4.24 per cent.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex plunged by 2,528.86 points or 4.24 per cent.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Bharti Airtel was the only gainer from the top-10 companies' list.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance tumbled by 41,518.24 crore to 4,10,670.50 crore.

Reliance Industries (RIL) saw its market worth tank by 38,440.66 crore to 15,30,109.51 crore.

The valuation of Infosys took a hit of 37,950.03 crore to reach 7,10,925.34 crore and that of HDFC plummeted by 33,067.68 crore to 4,96,168.98 crore.

State Bank of India's market capital dropped by 29,852.83 crore to 4,19,902.97 crore and ICICI Bank lost 28,567.03 crore to 5,01,039.91 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank dipped by 26,873.77 crore to 8,25,658.59 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell by 14,778.93 crore to 5,48,570.82 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Sensex cracks 1,200 pts on fears of new covid variant; ...

How Christie’s is pitching its expansion from Picassos ...

Foreign creditors to get a foot in the IBC door

Black Friday deals, now raining down at a sale event ne ...

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services d(TCS) dipped by 11,097.15 crore to 12,74,563.64 crore.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation jumped 12,769.55 crore to 4,05,009.55 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!