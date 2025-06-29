Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms jumps by ₹2.34 lakh crore; Reliance biggest gainer.

Nine out of the ten most valued companies saw a combined increase of ₹2,34,565.53 crore in market capitalisation last week, driven by positive momentum in the equity markets. Reliance Industries recorded the highest gains among them. During the week, the BSE benchmark index advanced by 1,650.73 points or 2%.

Infosys was the only company among the top-10 to witness a decline in valuation.

Reliance Industries’ market capitalisation rose by ₹69,556.91 crore to ₹20,51,590.51 crore, making it the top performer. Bharti Airtel’s valuation increased by ₹51,860.65 crore to ₹11,56,329.94 crore, while HDFC Bank added ₹37,342.73 crore, reaching ₹15,44,624.52 crore.

Bajaj Finance's mcap surged by ₹26,037.88 crore to ₹5,88,213.55 crore, and ICICI Bank’s valuation grew by ₹24,649.73 crore to ₹10,43,037.49 crore. LIC’s market worth rose by ₹13,250.87 crore to ₹6,05,523.65 crore, and State Bank of India saw a gain of ₹8,389.15 crore, taking its mcap to ₹7,18,788.90 crore.

TCS witnessed an increase of ₹3,183.91 crore, bringing its total valuation to ₹12,45,761.80 crore, and Hindustan Unilever's mcap rose marginally by ₹293.7 crore to ₹5,41,850.99 crore.

On the other hand, Infosys’ valuation dipped by ₹5,494.8 crore, settling at ₹6,68,256.29 crore.

In terms of overall ranking, Reliance Industries maintained its top spot, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever.

(With inputs from PTI)