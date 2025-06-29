Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms jumps by ₹2.34 lakh crore; Reliance biggest gainer.

Subscribe

Reliance Industries recorded the highest gains among them. During the week, the BSE benchmark index advanced by 1,650.73 points or 2%.

Written By Vaamanaa Sethi
Published29 Jun 2025, 11:27 AM IST
Nine out of the ten most valued companies saw a combined increase of 2,34,565.53 crore in market capitalisation last week, driven by positive momentum in the equity markets. Reliance Industries recorded the highest gains among them. During the week, the BSE benchmark index advanced by 1,650.73 points or 2%.

Infosys was the only company among the top-10 to witness a decline in valuation.

Reliance Industries’ market capitalisation rose by 69,556.91 crore to 20,51,590.51 crore, making it the top performer. Bharti Airtel’s valuation increased by 51,860.65 crore to 11,56,329.94 crore, while HDFC Bank added 37,342.73 crore, reaching 15,44,624.52 crore.

Bajaj Finance's mcap surged by 26,037.88 crore to 5,88,213.55 crore, and ICICI Bank’s valuation grew by 24,649.73 crore to 10,43,037.49 crore. LIC’s market worth rose by 13,250.87 crore to 6,05,523.65 crore, and State Bank of India saw a gain of 8,389.15 crore, taking its mcap to 7,18,788.90 crore.

TCS witnessed an increase of 3,183.91 crore, bringing its total valuation to 12,45,761.80 crore, and Hindustan Unilever's mcap rose marginally by 293.7 crore to 5,41,850.99 crore.

On the other hand, Infosys’ valuation dipped by 5,494.8 crore, settling at 6,68,256.29 crore.

In terms of overall ranking, Reliance Industries maintained its top spot, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

