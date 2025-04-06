Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms plunges by ₹2.9 lakh crore; TCS, RIL hit most

During the same week, the BSE Sensex dropped by 2,050.23 points (2.64%), and the NSE Nifty slid 614.8 points (2.61%).

Written By Vaamanaa Sethi
Published6 Apr 2025, 02:29 PM IST
Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms plunges by ₹2.9 lakh crore; TCS, RIL hit most.(Pixabay)

In the holiday-shortened week, nine out of the ten most valued companies collectively lost 2,94,170.16 crore in market capitalization, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) suffering the steepest decline amid a broader downturn in domestic equity markets.

Among the top-10 firms, TCS, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), State Bank of India (SBI), and ITC all saw their market values decline. Bharti Airtel was the only company in the list to post a gain.

TCS witnessed the largest erosion in valuation, falling by 1,10,351.67 crore to 11,93,769.89 crore. Reliance Industries’ mcap declined by 95,132.58 crore to 16,30,244.96 crore, while Infosys shed 49,050.04 crore, dropping to 6,03,178.45 crore.

Bajaj Finance lost 14,127.07 crore, bringing its valuation to 5,40,588.05 crore. ICICI Bank’s market cap decreased by 9,503.66 crore to 9,43,264.95 crore.

HDFC Bank saw a dip of 8,800.05 crore to 13,90,408.68 crore, while HUL’s valuation decreased by 3,500.89 crore to 5,27,354.01 crore. SBI and ITC also saw declines of 3,391.35 crore and 312.85 crore, respectively.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel's market capitalization rose by 7,013.59 crore to reach 9,94,019.51 crore.

Despite the losses, Reliance Industries remained the most valuable company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, HUL, and ITC.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:6 Apr 2025, 02:29 PM IST
