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Mcap of nine of top 10 valued firms erodes by ₹3.12 lakh crore; Reliance biggest laggard

Mcap of nine of top 10 valued firms erodes by 3.12 lakh crore; Reliance biggest laggard

PTI
Published17 May 2026, 01:50 PM IST
Mcap of nine of top 10 valued firms erodes by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.12 lakh crore; Reliance biggest laggard
Mcap of nine of top 10 valued firms erodes by ₹3.12 lakh crore; Reliance biggest laggard(Pixabay)
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The combined market valuation of nine of the top 10 valued firms eroded by 3.12 lakh crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged by 2,090.2 points, or 2.7 per cent, while the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 532.65 points, or 2.2 per cent.

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"Markets ended the week lower, breaking out of their three-week consolidation phase amid lingering geopolitical tensions in West Asia, persistent weakness in the rupee, and rising inflationary concerns," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The sharp rise in crude oil prices above the USD 105-per-barrel mark intensified worries over imported inflation, fiscal stress, and pressure on corporate margins, he said.

Top gainers and laggards

From the top-10 pack, Bharti Airtel emerged as the only winner.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled 1,34,445.77 crore to 18,08,420.81 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation eroded by 52,245.3 crore to 8,88,862.32 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked 47,415.04 crore to 8,19,062.65 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dived 27,892.28 crore to 5,66,717.74 crore.

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The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank dropped by 20,630.01 crore to 11,82,069.25 crore.

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation diminished by 14,290 crore to 8,92,385.39 crore.

Larsen & Toubro's valuation edged lower by 9,078.87 crore to 5,37,542.34 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever fell by 3,970.8 crore to 5,33,592.18 crore.

The mcap of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) dipped by 2,182.12 crore to 5,05,367.32 crore.

However, the market valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped 42,470.13 crore to 11,60,525.16 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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