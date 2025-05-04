Mcap of seven of top 10 firms jumps by ₹2.31 lakh crore last week; Reliance, HDFC Bank biggest gainers.

Seven out of the ten most valuable companies in India saw a combined increase of ₹2.31 lakh crore in market valuation during the previous, holiday-shortened week, with Reliance Industries leading the gains amid generally positive sentiment in the equity market.

During the week, the BSE benchmark index rose by 1,289.46 points, or 1.62 percent. Markets were closed on Thursday due to Maharashtra Day.

Reliance Industries' market capitalisation soared by ₹1,64,959.62 crore, reaching ₹19,24,235.76 crore. Bharti Airtel's valuation climbed ₹20,755.67 crore to ₹10,56,029.91 crore, while ICICI Bank added ₹19,381.9 crore, bringing its total valuation to ₹10,20,200.69 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation rose by ₹11,514.78 crore to ₹14,73,356.95 crore, and Infosys added ₹10,902.31 crore to reach ₹6,25,668.37 crore. ITC's market cap increased by ₹2,502.82 crore to ₹5,38,294.86 crore, and State Bank of India added ₹1,160.2 crore, reaching ₹7,14,014.23 crore.

On the downside, Bajaj Finance lost ₹15,470.5 crore in value, bringing its market cap down to ₹5,50,726.80 crore. Hindustan Unilever's valuation declined by ₹1,985.41 crore to ₹5,45,845.29 crore, and TCS shed ₹1,284.42 crore, ending the week with a valuation of ₹12,45,996.98 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)