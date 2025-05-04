Mcap of seven of top 10 firms jumps by ₹2.31 lakh crore last week; Reliance, HDFC Bank biggest gainers.

Seven out of the ten most valuable companies in India saw a combined increase of ₹2.31 lakh crore in market valuation during the previous, holiday-shortened week, with Reliance Industries leading the gains amid generally positive sentiment in the equity market.
The companies that registered valuation gains were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, and ITC. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever experienced a decline in their market worth.
During the week, the BSE benchmark index rose by 1,289.46 points, or 1.62 percent. Markets were closed on Thursday due to Maharashtra Day.
Reliance Industries' market capitalisation soared by ₹1,64,959.62 crore, reaching ₹19,24,235.76 crore. Bharti Airtel's valuation climbed ₹20,755.67 crore to ₹10,56,029.91 crore, while ICICI Bank added ₹19,381.9 crore, bringing its total valuation to ₹10,20,200.69 crore.
HDFC Bank’s valuation rose by ₹11,514.78 crore to ₹14,73,356.95 crore, and Infosys added ₹10,902.31 crore to reach ₹6,25,668.37 crore. ITC's market cap increased by ₹2,502.82 crore to ₹5,38,294.86 crore, and State Bank of India added ₹1,160.2 crore, reaching ₹7,14,014.23 crore.
On the downside, Bajaj Finance lost ₹15,470.5 crore in value, bringing its market cap down to ₹5,50,726.80 crore. Hindustan Unilever's valuation declined by ₹1,985.41 crore to ₹5,45,845.29 crore, and TCS shed ₹1,284.42 crore, ending the week with a valuation of ₹12,45,996.98 crore.
Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valuable company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.
(With inputs from PTI)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.