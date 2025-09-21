Subscribe

Mcap of seven of top-10 most valued firms jumps by ₹1.18 lakh crore; SBI, Airtel biggest winners

The market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms combined, jumped by 1,18,328.29 crore last week, with SBI and Airtel Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers, amid an optimistic trend in equities.

PTI
Published21 Sep 2025, 11:07 AM IST
Advertisement
The market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms combined, jumped by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,18,328.29 crore last week, with SBI and Airtel Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers, amid an optimistic trend in equities.
The market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms combined, jumped by ₹1,18,328.29 crore last week, with SBI and Airtel Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers, amid an optimistic trend in equities.(Pixabay)

New Delhi Sep 21 (PTI) The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by 1,18,328.29 crore last week, with State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers, amid an optimistic trend in equities.

Advertisement

Last week, the BSE benchmark surged 721.53 points or 0.88 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the winners, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever emerged as the laggards.

The market valuation of State Bank of India jumped 35,953.25 crore to 7,95,910 crore.

Bharti Airtel added 33,214.77 crore taking its valuation to 11,18,952.64 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries zoomed 17,389.23 crore to 19,04,898.51 crore and that of TCS surged by 12,952.75 crore to 11,46,879.47 crore.

Advertisement

LIC's valuation edged higher by 12,460.25 crore to 5,65,612.92 crore and that of Infosys climbed 6,127.73 crore to 6,39,901.03 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank went up by 230.31 crore to 14,84,816.26 crore.

However, the market valuation of ICICI Bank declined by 10,707.87 crore to 10,01,654.46 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance eroded by 6,346.93 crore to 6,17,892.72 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever dipped by 5,039.87 crore to 6,01,225.16 crore.

Reliance Industries remained at the top in the market valuation chart followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

Advertisement
 
 

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, ...

Bharti AirtelState Bank Of IndiaReliance IndustriesMarketsMcap
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMcap of seven of top-10 most valued firms jumps by ₹1.18 lakh crore; SBI, Airtel biggest winners
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks