Mcap of six of top-10 most valued firms plunges nearly ₹78,166 crore; Reliance, TCS, SBI among laggards

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI): The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by ₹78,166.08 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, in line with weak trends in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark dropped 609.51 points or 0.74 per cent and the Nifty declined 166.65 points or 0.66 per cent.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries declined by ₹40,800.4 crore to ₹19,30,339.56 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services' valuation dropped by ₹17,710.54 crore to ₹12,71,395.95 crore.

The valuation of Infosys went lower by ₹10,488.58 crore to ₹6,49,876.91 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever eroded by ₹5,462.8 crore to ₹5,53,974.88 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank edged down by ₹2,454.31 crore to ₹10,33,868.01 crore and that of State Bank of India dipped by ₹1,249.45 crore to ₹7,05,446.59 crore.

However, the mcap of Bharti Airtel jumped ₹10,121.24 crore to ₹10,44,682.72 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance surged ₹4,548.87 crore to ₹5,74,207.54 crore and that of ITC climbed ₹875.99 crore to ₹5,45,991.05 crore.