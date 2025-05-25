Subscribe

Mcap of six of top-10 most valued firms plunges nearly ₹78,166 crore; Reliance, TCS, SBI among laggards

PTI
Published25 May 2025, 11:47 AM IST
Market capitalisation of six of the top 10 firms fall by over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>78,000 crore.
Market capitalisation of six of the top 10 firms fall by over ₹78,000 crore.(Pixabay)

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI): The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by 78,166.08 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, in line with weak trends in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark dropped 609.51 points or 0.74 per cent and the Nifty declined 166.65 points or 0.66 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and ITC were the gainers from the top-10 pack.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries declined by 40,800.4 crore to 19,30,339.56 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services' valuation dropped by 17,710.54 crore to 12,71,395.95 crore.

The valuation of Infosys went lower by 10,488.58 crore to 6,49,876.91 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever eroded by 5,462.8 crore to 5,53,974.88 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank edged down by 2,454.31 crore to 10,33,868.01 crore and that of State Bank of India dipped by 1,249.45 crore to 7,05,446.59 crore.

However, the mcap of Bharti Airtel jumped 10,121.24 crore to 10,44,682.72 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance surged 4,548.87 crore to 5,74,207.54 crore and that of ITC climbed 875.99 crore to 5,45,991.05 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank went up by 399.93 crore to 14,80,723.47 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

