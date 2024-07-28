Mcap of six out of top-10 valued firms jumps ₹1.85 lakh crore; LIC and Infosys biggest winners

The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued firms jumped ₹1,85,186.51 crore last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 728.07 points or 0.90 per cent.

The valuation of LIC surged ₹44,907.49 crore to ₹7,46,602.73 crore. Infosys added ₹35,665.92 crore to its market valuation at ₹7,80,062.35 crore.

ITC's valuation soared by ₹35,363.32 crore to ₹6,28,042.62 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped ₹30,826.1 crore to ₹15,87,598.71 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed ₹30,282.99 crore to ₹8,62,211.38 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation rallied ₹8,140.69 crore to ₹12,30,842.03 crore.

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries tumbled by ₹62,008.68 crore to ₹20,41,821.06 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank declined by ₹28,511.07 crore to ₹8,50,020.53 crore.

State Bank of India’s mcap declined by ₹23,427.1 crore to ₹7,70,149.39 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation went down by ₹3,500.89 crore to ₹6,37,150.41 crore.