Mcap of six out of top-10 valued firms jumps ₹1.85 lakh crore; LIC and Infosys biggest winners

The valuation of LIC surged 44,907.49 crore to 7,46,602.73 crore. Infosys added 35,665.92 crore to its market valuation at 7,80,062.35 crore.

PTI
Published28 Jul 2024, 12:08 PM IST
The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued firms jumped ₹1,85,186 crore last week, with LIC and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers.
The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued firms jumped ₹1,85,186 crore last week, with LIC and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers.(Mint)

The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued firms jumped 1,85,186.51 crore last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 728.07 points or 0.90 per cent.

The valuation of LIC surged 44,907.49 crore to 7,46,602.73 crore. Infosys added 35,665.92 crore to its market valuation at 7,80,062.35 crore.

ITC's valuation soared by 35,363.32 crore to 6,28,042.62 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped 30,826.1 crore to 15,87,598.71 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed 30,282.99 crore to 8,62,211.38 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation rallied 8,140.69 crore to 12,30,842.03 crore.

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries tumbled by 62,008.68 crore to 20,41,821.06 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank declined by 28,511.07 crore to 8,50,020.53 crore.

State Bank of India’s mcap declined by 23,427.1 crore to 7,70,149.39 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation went down by 3,500.89 crore to 6,37,150.41 crore.

Reliance Industries remains the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

First Published:28 Jul 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Stock Markets

