The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued firms jumped ₹1,85,186.51 crore last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 728.07 points or 0.90 per cent.

The valuation of LIC surged ₹44,907.49 crore to ₹7,46,602.73 crore. Infosys added ₹35,665.92 crore to its market valuation at ₹7,80,062.35 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ITC's valuation soared by ₹35,363.32 crore to ₹6,28,042.62 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped ₹30,826.1 crore to ₹15,87,598.71 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed ₹30,282.99 crore to ₹8,62,211.38 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation rallied ₹8,140.69 crore to ₹12,30,842.03 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries tumbled by ₹62,008.68 crore to ₹20,41,821.06 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank declined by ₹28,511.07 crore to ₹8,50,020.53 crore.

State Bank of India’s mcap declined by ₹23,427.1 crore to ₹7,70,149.39 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation went down by ₹3,500.89 crore to ₹6,37,150.41 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries remains the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

