Mcap of these 5 railway PSUs jumped by over ₹1.2 lakh crore this week; IRFC leads the way
During the week, the market capitalisation of five key railway PSUs, namely Rail Vikas Nigam, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Ircon International, RailTel Corporation of India, and IRCTC, witnessed an extraordinary surge, collectively gaining ₹1.22 lakh crore.
In the financial landscape, railway PSU stocks have emerged as steadfast leaders, navigating the market's twists and turns with resilience. This week, their ascent has been nothing short of remarkable, transcending the prevailing market uncertainties and achieving record highs.
