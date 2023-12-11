M-cap of these two Adani Group firms jumped by over ₹50,000 crore in last 5 sessions
In the last week (December 04–08), the market capitalisation of Adani Green Energy, the renewable energy arm of the Adani Group, jumped by ₹83,000 crore, reaching ₹2,45,520 crore. Last week, the combined market value of ten listed companies increased by ₹3.21 lakh crore.
Adani Group stocks have gained sharply in recent weeks due to a series of positive developments that have revitalised investor confidence in the group's shares. All 10 listed Adani Group stocks posted double-digit gains last week, with Adani Total Gas surging by as much as 65%.
