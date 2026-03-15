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Mcap of top-10 firms tumbles by ₹4.48 lakh cr; State Bank, HDFC Bank biggest laggards

Last week, the market valuation of India's top-10 firms dropped by 4.48 lakh crore due to falling equities, particularly State Bank of India and HDFC Bank. Details here.

PTI
Published15 Mar 2026, 12:24 PM IST
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Mcap of top-10 firms tumbles
Mcap of top-10 firms tumbles
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The combined market valuation of the top-10 domestic firms eroded sharply by 4.48 lakh crore last week, in tandem with a steep decline in equities, with banking majors State Bank of India and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit.

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Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 4,354.98 points or 5.51 per cent, and the NSE Nifty dropped 1,299.35 points or 5.31 per cent as surging crude prices raised concerns over inflationary pressures and global economic stability amid the widening conflict in West Asia.

"The primary driver behind the market weakness was the sustained rise in crude oil prices following the escalating conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel. Brent crude surged past USD 101 per barrel, raising concerns over India's fiscal position and inflation outlook," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

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The market valuation of State Bank of India tumbled 89,306.22 crore to 9,66,261.05 crore.

HDFC Bank faced an erosion of 61,715.32 crore to 12,57,391.76 crore.

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The valuation of Bajaj Finance dived 59,082.49 crore to 5,32,053.54 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked 53,312.52 crore to 8,72,067.63 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank dropped by 42,205.04 crore to 8,97,844.78 crore and that of Bharti Airtel plunged 38,688.78 crore to 10,28,431.72 crore.

Reliance Industries' valuation fell by 33,289.88 crore to 18,68,293.17 crore.

The mcap of LIC diminished by 31,245.49 crore to 4,88,985.57 crore and that of Infosys declined by 24,230.96 crore to 5,06,315.58 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's mcap dipped by 15,401.57 crore to 5,07,640.94 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and LIC.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, ...

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