Mcap of top-10 most valued firms surges ₹2.51 lakh crore; Bajaj Finance biggest winner

The combined market capitalisation of nine of India's 10 most-valued companies rose by ₹2.51 lakh crore last week, led by Bajaj Finance, as domestic equity markets ended the week on a strong note.

During the week, the BSE Sensex gained 2,034.87 points (2.67%), while the NSE Nifty advanced 616.15 points (2.59%).

Among the top-10 firms, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) registered gains, while Hindustan Unilever was the only company to witness a decline in market value.

Also Read | Q1 results 2026: Airtel to LIC among firms to declare Q1 results next week

Top 10 gainers and laggards Bajaj Finance recorded the biggest increase in valuation, with its market capitalisation rising ₹80,345.97 crore to ₹7,10,817.51 crore. The NBFC's shares surged more than 8% on Friday after it reported a 28% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the June quarter of FY27.

Bharti Airtel added ₹44,959.5 crore to its market value, taking its valuation to ₹12,30,005.63 crore.

The market capitalisation of TCS increased by ₹40,414.03 crore to ₹8,55,894.78 crore, while Reliance Industries added ₹39,447.35 crore, pushing its valuation to ₹17,69,108.79 crore.

Larsen & Toubro's valuation climbed ₹21,096.8 crore to ₹5,41,844.69 crore, while SBI's market capitalisation rose ₹10,845.97 crore to ₹9,47,799.81 crore.

HDFC Bank's market value increased by ₹8,164.73 crore to ₹11,52,150.63 crore.

Meanwhile, LIC's valuation grew by ₹4,427.49 crore to ₹5,37,435.05 crore, and ICICI Bank's market capitalisation edged up ₹1,660.37 crore to ₹10,29,878.30 crore.

In contrast, Hindustan Unilever's market capitalisation fell by ₹10,326.46 crore to ₹4,93,602.13 crore, making it the only laggard among the top-10 companies.

At the end of the week, Reliance Industries retained its position as India's most valuable listed company, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, LIC, and Hindustan Unilever.

(With inputs from PTI)