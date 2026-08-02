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Mcap of top-10 most valued firms surges ₹2.51 lakh crore; Bajaj Finance biggest winner

During the week, the BSE Sensex gained 2,034.87 points (2.67%), while the NSE Nifty advanced 616.15 points (2.59%).

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published2 Aug 2026, 02:03 PM IST
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Stock market today: During the week, the BSE Sensex gained 2,034.87 points (2.67%), while the NSE Nifty advanced 616.15 points (2.59%).
Stock market today: During the week, the BSE Sensex gained 2,034.87 points (2.67%), while the NSE Nifty advanced 616.15 points (2.59%).(An AI-generated image)
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The combined market capitalisation of nine of India's 10 most-valued companies rose by 2.51 lakh crore last week, led by Bajaj Finance, as domestic equity markets ended the week on a strong note.

During the week, the BSE Sensex gained 2,034.87 points (2.67%), while the NSE Nifty advanced 616.15 points (2.59%).

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Among the top-10 firms, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) registered gains, while Hindustan Unilever was the only company to witness a decline in market value.

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Top 10 gainers and laggards

Bajaj Finance recorded the biggest increase in valuation, with its market capitalisation rising 80,345.97 crore to 7,10,817.51 crore. The NBFC's shares surged more than 8% on Friday after it reported a 28% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the June quarter of FY27.

Bharti Airtel added 44,959.5 crore to its market value, taking its valuation to 12,30,005.63 crore.

The market capitalisation of TCS increased by 40,414.03 crore to 8,55,894.78 crore, while Reliance Industries added 39,447.35 crore, pushing its valuation to 17,69,108.79 crore.

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Larsen & Toubro's valuation climbed 21,096.8 crore to 5,41,844.69 crore, while SBI's market capitalisation rose 10,845.97 crore to 9,47,799.81 crore.

HDFC Bank's market value increased by 8,164.73 crore to 11,52,150.63 crore.

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Meanwhile, LIC's valuation grew by 4,427.49 crore to 5,37,435.05 crore, and ICICI Bank's market capitalisation edged up 1,660.37 crore to 10,29,878.30 crore.

In contrast, Hindustan Unilever's market capitalisation fell by 10,326.46 crore to 4,93,602.13 crore, making it the only laggard among the top-10 companies.

At the end of the week, Reliance Industries retained its position as India's most valuable listed company, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, LIC, and Hindustan Unilever.

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(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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