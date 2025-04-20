Mint Market

Mcap of top-10 most valued firms surges ₹3.84 lakh crore; HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel biggest gainers

Mcap of top-ten most valued firms jumps 3.84 lakh cr; HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel biggest gainers

Written By Vaamanaa Sethi
Published20 Apr 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Advertisement
Mcap of top-10 most valued firms jumps ₹3.84 lakh crore

The combined market capitalization of the ten most valued companies soared by an impressive 3,84,004.73 crore during the holiday-shortened week, driven by a strong rally in the equity markets. HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel led the gains among the top performers.

Advertisement

Over the same period, the BSE Sensex surged by 3,395.94 points, or 4.51%, while the NSE Nifty climbed 1,023.1 points, marking a 4.48% rise.

Markets witnessed a robust recovery and surged over 4.5 per cent in the holiday-shortened week, driven by favorable cues from both domestic and global fronts, Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Also Read | D-Street Ahead: How will Indian stock market move next week?

"The rally was primarily fueled by optimism surrounding the deferral of tariffs and recent exemptions on select products, raising hopes for potential negotiations that could mitigate the impact on global trade.

"As the week progressed, market participants responded positively to a slew of favorable developments, including updates on a normal monsoon, easing retail inflation -- which raised hopes for potential policy rate cuts -- and the absence of any major negative surprises from global markets," Mishra added.

Advertisement

HDFC Bank saw the largest gain in market valuation among the top ten companies, surging by 76,483.95 crore to reach 14,58,934.32 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s market value increased by 75,210.77 crore, pushing its total valuation to 10,77,241.74 crore.

Reliance Industries added 74,766.36 crore to its valuation, taking it to 17,24,768.59 crore, while ICICI Bank’s market cap rose by 67,597 crore to 10,01,948.86 crore.

State Bank of India witnessed a rise of 38,420.49 crore in its valuation, reaching 7,11,381.46 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw its market cap grow by 24,114.55 crore to 11,93,588.98 crore, and Bajaj Finance gained 14,712.85 crore, bringing its valuation to 5,68,061.13 crore.

Also Read | Q4 results, Trump tariffs, F&O expiry, global cues to guide markets this week

ITC’s valuation increased by 6,820.2 crore to 5,34,665.77 crore, while Infosys added 3,987.14 crore, reaching 5,89,846.48 crore.

Advertisement

Hindustan Unilever’s market cap rose by 1,891.42 crore to 5,57,945.69 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to hold the top spot as the most valued Indian company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMcap of top-10 most valued firms surges ₹3.84 lakh crore; HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel biggest gainers
First Published:20 Apr 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App