Mcap of top-10 most valued firms tumbles over 2.85 lakh cr; RIL biggest loser

Mcap of top-10 most valued firms tumbles over 2.85 lakh cr; RIL biggest loser

Sensex slumped 2,225.29 points or 3.89%, while the Nifty lost 691.30 points or 4.04% last week
1 min read . 10:42 AM IST PTI

  The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled 1,14,767.5 crore to reach 17,73,196.68 crore, falling the most among the top-10 firms.

The top-10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of 2,85,251.65 crore from their market valuations last week, mirroring an overall weak broader market trend, with Reliance Industries emerging as the worst-hit.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex slumped 2,225.29 points or 3.89%, while the Nifty lost 691.30 points or 4.04%.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled 1,14,767.5 crore to reach 17,73,196.68 crore, falling the most among the top-10 firms.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services tanked 42,847.49 crore to 12,56,152.34 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation dived 36,984.46 crore to 7,31,068.41 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever got eroded by 20,558.92 crore to 5,05,068.14 crore.

ICICI Bank's mcap slumped 16,625.96 crore to 5,00,136.52 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined by 16,091.64 crore to 3,90,153.62 crore.

HDFC's valuation went lower by 13,924.03 crore to 3,90,045.06 crore and that of State Bank of India fell by 10,843.4 crore to 4,32,263.56 crore.

The valuation of Infosys plunged 10,285.69 crore to 6,49,302.28 crore and that of Adani Green Energy dipped 2,322.56 crore to 4,49,255.28 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Adani Green Energy, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and HDFC. PTI SUM DRR

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.