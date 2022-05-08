Mcap of top-10 most valued firms tumbles over 2.85 lakh cr; RIL biggest loser

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The top-10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹2,85,251.65 crore from their market valuations last week, mirroring an overall weak broader market trend, with Reliance Industries emerging as the worst-hit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top-10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹2,85,251.65 crore from their market valuations last week, mirroring an overall weak broader market trend, with Reliance Industries emerging as the worst-hit.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex slumped 2,225.29 points or 3.89%, while the Nifty lost 691.30 points or 4.04%.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex slumped 2,225.29 points or 3.89%, while the Nifty lost 691.30 points or 4.04%. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled ₹1,14,767.5 crore to reach ₹17,73,196.68 crore, falling the most among the top-10 firms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services tanked ₹42,847.49 crore to ₹12,56,152.34 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation dived ₹36,984.46 crore to ₹7,31,068.41 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever got eroded by ₹20,558.92 crore to ₹5,05,068.14 crore.

ICICI Bank's mcap slumped ₹16,625.96 crore to ₹5,00,136.52 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined by ₹16,091.64 crore to ₹3,90,153.62 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HDFC's valuation went lower by ₹13,924.03 crore to ₹3,90,045.06 crore and that of State Bank of India fell by ₹10,843.4 crore to ₹4,32,263.56 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Adani Green Energy, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and HDFC. PTI SUM DRR {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.