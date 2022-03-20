Mcap of top-10 valued cos swells by over 2.72 lakh cr; RIL leads the chart

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The top-10 valued companies added a whopping ₹2.72 lakh crore to their market valuation last week, as the domestic equity benchmarks witnessed heavy buying tracking an overall bullish trend in global equities.

The benchmark indices made strong gains in the holiday-truncated week. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 2,313.63 points or 4.16%, while the NSE Nifty advanced 656.60 points or 3.95%.

The benchmark indices made strong gains in the holiday-truncated week. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 2,313.63 points or 4.16%, while the NSE Nifty advanced 656.60 points or 3.95%.

Mirroring the bullish trend in the broader market, the combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of the country's top-10 firms zoomed by ₹2,72,184.67 crore during last week.

Corporate major Reliance Industries' m-cap swelled by ₹54,904.27 crore to ₹16,77,447.33 crore.

IT bellwethers TCS and Infosys Technologies together added ₹41,058.98 crore to their market valuations.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed ₹27,557.93 crore to ₹13,59,475.36 crore while the valuation of Infosys jumped ₹13,501.05 crore to reach ₹7,79,948.32 crore.

The country's top lenders HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI saw a sharp jump in their market valuations. HDFC Bank's valuation rose by ₹46,283.99 crore to ₹8,20,747.17 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) surged by ₹1,703.45 crore to ₹4,93,907.58 crore and that of Bajaj Finance increased by ₹22,311.87 crore to ₹4,22,325.91 crore.

HDFC's valuation rose by ₹33,438.47 crore to ₹4,37,859.67 crore.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel also witnessed a rise of ₹15,377.68 crore to its market valuation which stood at ₹3,96,963.73 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel. PTI DRR MR

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

