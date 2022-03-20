Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mcap of top-10 valued cos swells by over 2.72 lakh cr; RIL leads the chart

The top-10 valued companies added a whopping 2.72 lakh crore to their market valuation last week
2 min read . 10:20 AM IST PTI

  • Reliance Industries' m-cap swelled by 54,904.27 crore to 16,77,447.33 crore
  • The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 2,313.63 points or 4.16%, while the NSE Nifty advanced 656.60 points or 3.95%

The top-10 valued companies added a whopping 2.72 lakh crore to their market valuation last week, as the domestic equity benchmarks witnessed heavy buying tracking an overall bullish trend in global equities.

The benchmark indices made strong gains in the holiday-truncated week. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 2,313.63 points or 4.16%, while the NSE Nifty advanced 656.60 points or 3.95%.

Mirroring the bullish trend in the broader market, the combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of the country’s top-10 firms zoomed by 2,72,184.67 crore during last week.

Corporate major Reliance Industries' m-cap swelled by 54,904.27 crore to 16,77,447.33 crore.

IT bellwethers TCS and Infosys Technologies together added 41,058.98 crore to their market valuations.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed 27,557.93 crore to 13,59,475.36 crore while the valuation of Infosys jumped 13,501.05 crore to reach 7,79,948.32 crore.

The country's top lenders HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI saw a sharp jump in their market valuations. HDFC Bank's valuation rose by 46,283.99 crore to 8,20,747.17 crore.

The m-cap of State Bank of India (SBI) climbed by 27,978.65 crore to 4,47,792.38 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced by 29,127.31 crore to reach 5,00,174.83 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) surged by 1,703.45 crore to 4,93,907.58 crore and that of Bajaj Finance increased by 22,311.87 crore to 4,22,325.91 crore.

HDFC's valuation rose by 33,438.47 crore to 4,37,859.67 crore.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel also witnessed a rise of 15,377.68 crore to its market valuation which stood at 3,96,963.73 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel. PTI DRR MR

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

