Mcap of top 10 valued firms slumps ₹1.52 lakh crore last week; Reliance, TCS shed most
Among the big guns, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took the hardest beatings in an overall weak trend in equities.
The top 10 valued companies saw their combined market valuation or market capitalisation (MCap) erode by a hefty ₹152,979.78 crore last week, PTI reported. The BSE benchmark index fell 1.33 percent or 885.12 points last week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started