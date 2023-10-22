The top 10 valued companies saw their combined market valuation or market capitalisation (MCap) erode by a hefty ₹152,979.78 crore last week, PTI reported. The BSE benchmark index fell 1.33 percent or 885.12 points last week.

Among the big guns, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took the hardest beatings in an overall weak trend in equities. The mcap of RIL sank by ₹34,876.78 crore to ₹1,555,531.53 crore; while that of TCS tanked by ₹27,827.08 crore to ₹1,278,564.03 crore, the report added.

Hindustan Unilever's market valuation plunged by ₹18,103.6 crore to ₹586,223.02 crore; and that of Bajaj Finance slumped by ₹17,171.75 crore to ₹470,574.90 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank dived ₹13,518.4 crore to ₹653,120.67 crore; and that of ITC dropped ₹12,533.27 crore to ₹546,537.83 crore.

Public sector lender State Bank of India's valuation declined by ₹11,512.75 crore to ₹502,678.77 crore; and that of HDFC Bank fell by ₹10,387.09 crore to ₹1,154,748.49 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel slipped ₹5,139.88 crore to ₹530,896.08 crore and that of Infosys dipped ₹1,909.18 crore to ₹592,342.82 crore.

Among the top 10, RIL retained its most valued firm crown; followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.

