Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Mcap of top 10 valued firms slumps 1.52 lakh crore last week; Reliance, TCS shed most

Mcap of top 10 valued firms slumps 1.52 lakh crore last week; Reliance, TCS shed most

Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

Among the big guns, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took the hardest beatings in an overall weak trend in equities.

The mcap of RIL sank by 34,876.78 crore to 1,555,531.53 crore; while that of TCS tanked by 27,827.08 crore to 1,278,564.03 crore

The top 10 valued companies saw their combined market valuation or market capitalisation (MCap) erode by a hefty 152,979.78 crore last week, PTI reported. The BSE benchmark index fell 1.33 percent or 885.12 points last week.

Among the big guns, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took the hardest beatings in an overall weak trend in equities. The mcap of RIL sank by 34,876.78 crore to 1,555,531.53 crore; while that of TCS tanked by 27,827.08 crore to 1,278,564.03 crore, the report added.

Hindustan Unilever's market valuation plunged by 18,103.6 crore to 586,223.02 crore; and that of Bajaj Finance slumped by 17,171.75 crore to 470,574.90 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank dived 13,518.4 crore to 653,120.67 crore; and that of ITC dropped 12,533.27 crore to 546,537.83 crore.

Public sector lender State Bank of India's valuation declined by 11,512.75 crore to 502,678.77 crore; and that of HDFC Bank fell by 10,387.09 crore to 1,154,748.49 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel slipped 5,139.88 crore to 530,896.08 crore and that of Infosys dipped 1,909.18 crore to 592,342.82 crore.

Among the top 10, RIL retained its most valued firm crown; followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.

Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM IST
