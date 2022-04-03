Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  M-cap of top 10 valued firms up by whopping 2.61 lakh crore with HDFC Bank, RIL as biggest gainers

M-cap of top 10 valued firms up by whopping 2.61 lakh crore with HDFC Bank, RIL as biggest gainers

The top 10 valued domestic firms added a whopping 2,61,767.61 crore to their total market valuation last week in tandem with a buoyant trend in equities.
1 min read . 10:50 AM IST PTI

  • The market valuation of HDFC Bank zoomed 41,469.24 crore to reach 8,35,324.84 crore
  • Reliance Industries added 39,073.7 crore to take its valuation to 17,95,709.10 crore

The top 10 valued domestic firms added a whopping 2,61,767.61 crore to their total market valuation last week in tandem with a buoyant trend in equities, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers. Last week, the Sensex zoomed 1,914.49 points or 3.33%.

From the top-10 pack, the market valuation of HDFC Bank zoomed 41,469.24 crore to reach 8,35,324.84 crore. Reliance Industries added 39,073.7 crore to take its valuation to 17,95,709.10 crore.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited jumped 29,687.09 crore to 4,88,808.97 crore and that of Bharti Airtel zoomed 27,103.16 crore to 4,16,625.19 crore.

HDFC added 26,851.9 crore to 4,44,363.28 crore in its valuation.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance climbed 26,672.18 crore to 4,48,810.74 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained 25,975.05 crore to 5,11,777.01 crore.

The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services went higher by 18,088.37 crore to reach 13,89,678.12 crore.

The market cap of State Bank of India jumped 15,930.43 crore to 4,53,548.76 crore and that of Infosys advanced by 10,916.49 crore to 8,00,268.93 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most valued company tag, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

