M-cap of top 10 valued firms up by whopping ₹2.61 lakh crore with HDFC Bank, RIL as biggest gainers
1 min read.10:50 AM ISTPTI
The market valuation of HDFC Bank zoomed ₹41,469.24 crore to reach ₹8,35,324.84 crore
Reliance Industries added ₹39,073.7 crore to take its valuation to ₹17,95,709.10 crore
The top 10 valued domestic firms added a whopping ₹2,61,767.61 crore to their total market valuation last week in tandem with a buoyant trend in equities, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers. Last week, the Sensex zoomed 1,914.49 points or 3.33%.
From the top-10 pack, the market valuation of HDFC Bank zoomed ₹41,469.24 crore to reach ₹8,35,324.84 crore. Reliance Industries added ₹39,073.7 crore to take its valuation to ₹17,95,709.10 crore.
The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited jumped ₹29,687.09 crore to ₹4,88,808.97 crore and that of Bharti Airtel zoomed ₹27,103.16 crore to ₹4,16,625.19 crore.
HDFC added ₹26,851.9 crore to ₹4,44,363.28 crore in its valuation.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance climbed ₹26,672.18 crore to ₹4,48,810.74 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained ₹25,975.05 crore to ₹5,11,777.01 crore.
The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services went higher by ₹18,088.37 crore to reach ₹13,89,678.12 crore.
The market cap of State Bank of India jumped ₹15,930.43 crore to ₹4,53,548.76 crore and that of Infosys advanced by ₹10,916.49 crore to ₹8,00,268.93 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most valued company tag, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.
