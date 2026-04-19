Subscribe

Mcap of top 8 of 10 firms see value surge by ₹1.87 lakh crore; Airtel leads pack with ₹58,821 crore gain

The market valuation of 8 of the top 10 firms rose by 1,87,497.45 crore last week, driven by Bharti Airtel's gain of 58,831.52 crore. The BSE Sensex increased by 943.29 points, reflecting positive sentiment amid easing geopolitical tensions.

PTI
Updated19 Apr 2026, 01:34 PM IST
The market valuation of 8 of the top 10 firms rose by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,87,497.45 crore last week, driven by Bharti Airtel's gain of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>58,831.52 crore.
The market valuation of 8 of the top 10 firms rose by ₹1,87,497.45 crore last week, driven by Bharti Airtel's gain of ₹58,831.52 crore.(Image: Pixabay )
AI Quick Read

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms surged by 1,87,497.45 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainer, in line with a positive trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 943.29 points or 1.21 per cent, and the NSE Nifty climbed 302.95 points or 1.25 per cent.

"Markets ended the truncated week with notable gains, extending their uptrend for the second consecutive week, supported by easing geopolitical tensions and improving risk sentiment. Optimism surrounding a potential US–Iran peace agreement underpinned market confidence, while stable domestic fundamentals further aided momentum," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Advertisement
Also Read | SGBs: Investors can avail early redemption for this SGB series tomorrow

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped 58,831.52 crore to 11,25,125.21 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surged 27,608.62 crore to 5,32,691.31 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added 20,731.64 crore, taking its market valuation to 9,34,063.56 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries rallied by 20,231.05 crore to 18,47,317.84 crore and that of Larsen & Toubro climbed 18,577.91 crore to 5,63,314.50 crore.

Also Read | Tata Steel prepares for blue-collar job shifts as iron ore lease expiry nears

ICICI Bank's mcap edged higher by 18,266.82 crore to 9,65,008.67 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India went up by 12,599.79 crore to 9,97,229.77 crore and that of Infosys went by 10,650.1 crore to 5,34,774.50 crore.

Advertisement

However, mcap of HDFC Bank dropped by 16,163.04 crore to 12,31,315.53 crore.

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance diminished by 9,769.3 crore to 5,65,437.17 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, LIC.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Stock MarketMarket CapitalizationBSENSE
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMcap of top 8 of 10 firms see value surge by ₹1.87 lakh crore; Airtel leads pack with ₹58,821 crore gain
Read Next Story