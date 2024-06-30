Mcap of top 9 most valued firms surges, adding ₹2.89 trillion in market; Reliance Ind leads pack

The BSE benchmark index saw a notable jump of 1,822.83 points, or 2.36 per cent, over the past week. June marked the best monthly performance for the Sensex, climbing 7.14 per cent and surpassing the historic 79,000 mark on June 27.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
First Published11:07 AM IST
The BSE benchmark index saw a notable jump of 1,822.83 points, or 2.36 per cent, over the past week.
The BSE benchmark index saw a notable jump of 1,822.83 points, or 2.36 per cent, over the past week.

The market capitalisation of nine out of the top ten most valued companies in the Indian stock market collectively added 2,89,699.42 crore to their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the top gainer. This rise aligns with a broader rally in equities.

The BSE benchmark index saw a notable jump of 1,822.83 points, or 2.36 per cent, over the past week. June marked the best monthly performance for the Sensex, climbing 7.14 per cent and surpassing the historic 79,000 mark on June 27.

Also Read | ’Indian bowlers found guilty of...’: UP Police posts witty message after WC win

Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC were among the firms that experienced gains. Conversely, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was the only one to see a decline in valuation.

Reliance Industries led the pack with its market capitalisation jumping by 1,52,264.63 crore, reaching 21,18,951.20 crore. TCS followed, adding 34,733.64 crore to its valuation, bringing it to 14,12,845.09 crore, as per the report.

Also Read | ITC adds 68 employees in the crore club: How much do the top executives earn?

ICICI Bank’s market cap soared by 30,286.99 crore, reaching 8,44,201.88 crore, while Bharti Airtel saw an increase of 18,267.7 crore, bringing its total valuation to 8,22,530.35 crore.

Infosys experienced a climb of 14,656.3 crore in market valuation, reaching 6,50,602.10 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation surged by 13,808.74 crore, totaling 12,80,865.43 crore.

The State Bank of India’s market cap rallied by 11,111.14 crore, reaching 7,57,565.68 crore. Hindustan Unilever saw its valuation increase by 7,953.37 crore to 5,81,570.83 crore, and ITC's market cap climbed by 6,616.91 crore, totaling 5,30,475.82 crore.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates June 30, 2024: Gold and silver prices today on 30-06-2024: Check latest rates in your city

In contrast, LIC's valuation tumbled by 22,042.61 crore, reducing its total to 6,25,573.90 crore.

As of the latest standings, Reliance Industries remains the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMcap of top 9 most valued firms surges, adding ₹2.89 trillion in market; Reliance Ind leads pack

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.00288.00
    Chennai
    73,703.00359.00
    Delhi
    73,990.00934.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue