Mcap of top 9 most valued firms surges, adding ₹2.89 trillion in market; Reliance Ind leads pack

Livemint , Written By Shivangini

The BSE benchmark index saw a notable jump of 1,822.83 points, or 2.36 per cent, over the past week. June marked the best monthly performance for the Sensex, climbing 7.14 per cent and surpassing the historic 79,000 mark on June 27.

The market capitalisation of nine out of the top ten most valued companies in the Indian stock market collectively added 2,89,699.42 crore to their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the top gainer. This rise aligns with a broader rally in equities.

Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC were among the firms that experienced gains. Conversely, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was the only one to see a decline in valuation.

Reliance Industries led the pack with its market capitalisation jumping by 1,52,264.63 crore, reaching 21,18,951.20 crore. TCS followed, adding 34,733.64 crore to its valuation, bringing it to 14,12,845.09 crore, as per the report.

ICICI Bank’s market cap soared by 30,286.99 crore, reaching 8,44,201.88 crore, while Bharti Airtel saw an increase of 18,267.7 crore, bringing its total valuation to 8,22,530.35 crore.

Infosys experienced a climb of 14,656.3 crore in market valuation, reaching 6,50,602.10 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation surged by 13,808.74 crore, totaling 12,80,865.43 crore.

The State Bank of India’s market cap rallied by 11,111.14 crore, reaching 7,57,565.68 crore. Hindustan Unilever saw its valuation increase by 7,953.37 crore to 5,81,570.83 crore, and ITC's market cap climbed by 6,616.91 crore, totaling 5,30,475.82 crore.

In contrast, LIC's valuation tumbled by 22,042.61 crore, reducing its total to 6,25,573.90 crore.

As of the latest standings, Reliance Industries remains the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

