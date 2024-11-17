M-cap of top 10 firms: Eight companies lose ₹1.65 lakh crore led by HDFC Bank, only Infosys and TCS see some gains

During the last holiday-shortened week, eight of India's top 10 valued companies lost 1,65,180.04 crore in market valuation, with HDFC Bank and SBI facing the largest declines. RIL remains the most valued firm despite losses, while Infosys and TCS were the only gainers.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated17 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
During the last holiday-shortened week, eight of India's top ten valued companies lost ₹1,65,180.04 crore in market valuation, with HDFC Bank and SBI facing the largest declines
During the last holiday-shortened week, eight of India’s top ten valued companies lost ₹1,65,180.04 crore in market valuation, with HDFC Bank and SBI facing the largest declines

In an equities slump during the holiday-shortened last week, as many as eight of the top ten most valued Indian listed companies lost a cumulative 1,65,180.04 crore from market valuation, PTI reported.

Among the top 10, banking sector majors HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) took the biggest hits.

Overall, Reliance Industries (RIL) remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, SBI, ITC, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Hindustan Unilever (HUL), it added.

Markets Watch

Last week, BSE benchmark Sensex fell by 1,906.01 or 2.39 per cent. Equity markets were closed on Friday (November 1) on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

“Mounting concerns over rising CPI inflation and persistent disappointments in corporate earnings weighed heavily on sentiment,” Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking told PTI.

Top Laggards

The biggest laggard was banking sector major HDFC Bank, which tanked by 46,729.51 crore to 12,94,025.23 crore. Followed by fellow public sector behemoth SBI, which saw its market valuation eroded by 34,984.51 crore to 7,17,584.07 crore.

HUL also slumped 27,830.91 crore to 5,61,329.10 crore, and RIL declined by 22,057.77 crore to 17,15,498.91 crore. Further, the m-cap of ITC dived 15,449.47 crore to 5,82,764.02 crore, and Bharti Airtel tumbled 11,215.87 crore to 8,82,808.73 crore.

Insurance industry titan LIC also dropped 4,079.62 crore to 5,74,499.54 crore, and ICICI Bank slipped by 2,832.38 crore to 8,85,599.68 crore.

Top Gainers

Among the few gainers, Infosys saw its valuation climb 13,681.37 crore to 7,73,962.50 crore. And TCS added 416.08 crore in market cap to 15,00,113.36 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsM-cap of top 10 firms: Eight companies lose ₹1.65 lakh crore led by HDFC Bank, only Infosys and TCS see some gains

