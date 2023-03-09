MCON Rasayan India IPO Day 3: Check subscription status and GMP

On Monday, March 20, 2023, the company's shares are anticipated to list on the NSE SME platform. 155.8741 subscriptions have been made for the MCON Rasayan India SME IPO as of March 9, 2023 and 252516000 shares total bid received. Retail subscription for the MCON Rasayan India SME IPO has been made 237.8667 times today and the total bid received for the retail category was 192672000 equity shares. The MCON Rasayan India SME IPO NII subscription was 73.8815 times and the total bid received for NII category was 59844000 shares.