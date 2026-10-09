Commodity options gain as volatility, lower taxes draw retail traders

Mumbai: Retail traders are opting for commodity options over equity index options, drawn by sharper swings in energy and bullion prices and lower tax incidence.
Mumbai: Retail traders are opting for commodity options over equity index options, drawn by sharper swings in energy and bullion prices and lower tax incidence.
Average daily premium turnover (ADPT) of metals and energy options on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) rose 15% in the September quarter from the June quarter. Over the same period, ADPT in index options on the NSE and BSE fell 27% , according to exchange data.
Average daily premium turnover (ADPT) of metals and energy options on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) rose 15% in the September quarter from the June quarter. Over the same period, ADPT in index options on the NSE and BSE fell 27% , according to exchange data.
MCX's options ADPT climbed to ₹10,450 crore, lifted by sharp moves in crude oil and natural gas prices. Tax is also tilting the field: the securities transaction tax (STT) on equity options was raised 50% to 0.15% this fiscal year, while commodity transactions are still taxed at 0.05%. Monthly options on bullion and energy products have added to the pull.
Trading equity F&O has become costlier since April, said Nilesh Sharma, Executive Director and President, SAMCO Securities. The STT hike raised the cost of every trade, he said, and together with SEBI's earlier curbs, tighter leverage rules from July and the August introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS), it has left the equity side crowded and expensive for traders.
The active crude oil contract on MCX gyrated in a 59% range—between a closing low of ₹6,426 a barrel on 2 July and ₹10,238 on 15 September. This compared with a 41% movement between the high and low in the previous quarter, according to Bloomberg data.
The number of clients trading on MCX nearly doubled to 13.72 lakh in the first quarter of FY27 from 7.03 lakh in the first quarter of FY26, according to the exchange’s investor presentation.
Gold, energy and metals
While the NSE and BSE are known for their popular weekly options on the Nifty and Sensex, MCX offers options on bullion, energy and metals.
The active gold contract swung 15% between its high and low in the June quarter and 18% between its low and high in the September quarter, according to Bloomberg data.
For those looking to punt, volatility is the pull, said Naveen Mathur, director of commodities and currencies at Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd. He said higher volatility in products such as crude oil, coupled with transaction tax on commodities being one-third that on index options, had helped drive volumes.
The increased participation of retail investors on MCX is also reflected in their rising share of turnover. Their share rose 12% from June-end to 41.6% at the end of August, according to the latest data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
By comparison, the retail share of turnover on the BSE and NSE rose by 8% and 8.6%, respectively, over the same period, to 37.8% and 39.2%.
Speculators are also finding more opportunities in commodities after Sebi rationalised the number of weekly equity contracts that a stock exchange could launch to one, effective November 2024, from multiple contracts earlier.
“Equity derivatives currently offer two weekly index-option expiries, while commodities provide multiple monthly opportunities. Six key commodities—gold, silver, crude oil, natural gas, copper and zinc—have monthly expiries, effectively offering six additional expiry opportunities every month over and above the eight weekly index-option expiries,” said Sunil Katke, national head of commodity retail at Kotak Neo.
The availability of almost 15-hour market timings, extending until 11:30 pm, has further strengthened participation, while the ability to leverage common collateral is enabling equity F&O clients to participate in commodities, particularly after 3:30 pm, Katke added.
“MCX September ADTP is trending at ₹11,000 crore, which is the second-highest in a month. This is driven by higher activity across crude and bullion contracts,” said Amit Chandra, vice-president at HDFC Securities.