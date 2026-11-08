MCX Diwali Muhurat Trading schedule 2026, session wise time today: Special, Main, Client Code Modification Window timing

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), along with NSE and BSE will conduct its special Diwali Muhurat Trading session today, Sunday, November 8, marking the beginning of Samvat 2083. The commodity exchange will keep contracts across all commodities and indices open for the auspicious trading session, with a revised schedule compared with last year's timings.

According to MCX's October 19 circular, the special session will begin at 2:05 pm and continue until 2:19 pm, followed by the main trading session from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

The exchange has also specified a separate Client Code Modification (CCM) window, which will remain open from 2:20 pm to 3:45 pm, giving trading members an additional 15 minutes after the main market closes to make eligible client code corrections.

MCX Muhurat Trading 2026: When will the special and main sessions begin? The special session on MCX will start at 2:05 pm and run until 2:19 pm, followed by the main trading window from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm. The Client Code Modification window will operate alongside the main trading session and remain open until 3:45 pm.

This means trading members will have an additional 15 minutes after the market closes to make eligible client code corrections.

MCX Muhurat Trading 2026 vs 2025: What has changed? MCX has pushed this year's Muhurat Trading schedule later compared with the previous Diwali session held on October 21, 2025. Last year, the special session ran from 1:30 pm to 1:44 pm, followed by the main trading window from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm. The Client Code Modification window remained open until 3 pm.

In comparison, this year's special session begins 35 minutes later, while the main trading session has been extended by 10 minutes. The Client Code Modification cut-off has also been pushed back by 45 minutes, from 3 pm last year to 3:45 pm this year.

Overall, the revised schedule provides a longer trading window and additional time for eligible client code modifications compared with last year's Muhurat session.

Trading rules for equities For equity trading, trading members will be allowed to log in between 1:15 pm and 1:50 pm, followed by the block deal window from 1:50 pm to 2:05 pm. The pre-opening session will run from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm, while the continuous trading session will take place from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

The pre-opening session will begin at 2:05 pm and continue until 2:20 pm. Market and limit orders will be accepted between 2:05 pm and 2:10 pm, while only limit orders will be permitted between 2:10 pm and 2:15 pm. This will be followed by order matching and trade confirmation between 2:15 pm and 2:17 pm.

Continuous trading will commence at 2:20 pm and continue until 3:30 pm for securities outside the closing auction session. However, trading in CAS-eligible securities will end earlier, at 3:15 pm.

The exchanges have set the trade modification window from 2:20 pm to 4:15 pm, while the deadline for trade annulment requests is 4:20 pm.

The closing auction order-entry window will run from 3:20 pm to 3:30 pm. Order matching and confirmation will take place between 3:30 pm and 3:35 pm, followed by a buffer period until 3:50 pm. The post-closing session will operate from 3:50 pm to 4 pm.