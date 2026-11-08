Subscribe

MCX Diwali Muhurat Trading schedule 2026, session wise time today: Special, Main, Client Code Modification Window timing

MCX will hold its Diwali Muhurat Trading session on Sunday, November 8, to mark Samvat 2083. Trading runs from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm, following a 2:05 pm special session.

MCX
A Ksheerasagar
Published8 Nov 2026, 11:12 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
MCX Diwali Muhurat Trading schedule 2026, session wise time today: Special, Main, Client Code Modification Window timing
MCX Diwali Muhurat Trading schedule 2026, session wise time today: Special, Main, Client Code Modification Window timing(AI generated image for representational purposes only)

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), along with NSE and BSE will conduct its special Diwali Muhurat Trading session today, Sunday, November 8, marking the beginning of Samvat 2083. The commodity exchange will keep contracts across all commodities and indices open for the auspicious trading session, with a revised schedule compared with last year's timings.

Advertisement

According to MCX's October 19 circular, the special session will begin at 2:05 pm and continue until 2:19 pm, followed by the main trading session from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

The exchange has also specified a separate Client Code Modification (CCM) window, which will remain open from 2:20 pm to 3:45 pm, giving trading members an additional 15 minutes after the main market closes to make eligible client code corrections.

MCX Muhurat Trading 2026: When will the special and main sessions begin?

The special session on MCX will start at 2:05 pm and run until 2:19 pm, followed by the main trading window from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm. The Client Code Modification window will operate alongside the main trading session and remain open until 3:45 pm.

Advertisement

This means trading members will have an additional 15 minutes after the market closes to make eligible client code corrections.

Also Read | Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026 LIVE: Stock picks, time for special session today
Also Read | Muhurat Trading 2026 time today session wise: Block Deal, Pre-Open to CAS

MCX Muhurat Trading 2026 vs 2025: What has changed?

MCX has pushed this year's Muhurat Trading schedule later compared with the previous Diwali session held on October 21, 2025. Last year, the special session ran from 1:30 pm to 1:44 pm, followed by the main trading window from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm. The Client Code Modification window remained open until 3 pm.

In comparison, this year's special session begins 35 minutes later, while the main trading session has been extended by 10 minutes. The Client Code Modification cut-off has also been pushed back by 45 minutes, from 3 pm last year to 3:45 pm this year.

Advertisement

Overall, the revised schedule provides a longer trading window and additional time for eligible client code modifications compared with last year's Muhurat session.

Trading rules for equities

For equity trading, trading members will be allowed to log in between 1:15 pm and 1:50 pm, followed by the block deal window from 1:50 pm to 2:05 pm. The pre-opening session will run from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm, while the continuous trading session will take place from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

The pre-opening session will begin at 2:05 pm and continue until 2:20 pm. Market and limit orders will be accepted between 2:05 pm and 2:10 pm, while only limit orders will be permitted between 2:10 pm and 2:15 pm. This will be followed by order matching and trade confirmation between 2:15 pm and 2:17 pm.

Advertisement

Continuous trading will commence at 2:20 pm and continue until 3:30 pm for securities outside the closing auction session. However, trading in CAS-eligible securities will end earlier, at 3:15 pm.

The exchanges have set the trade modification window from 2:20 pm to 4:15 pm, while the deadline for trade annulment requests is 4:20 pm.

The closing auction order-entry window will run from 3:20 pm to 3:30 pm. Order matching and confirmation will take place between 3:30 pm and 3:35 pm, followed by a buffer period until 3:50 pm. The post-closing session will operate from 3:50 pm to 4 pm.

Also Read | Diwali Muhurat trading stocks+ dividend: Expert picks 2 stocks for Samvat 2083
Also Read | Muhurat trading last 10 yrs data: Nifty, Bank Nifty, Sensex - What history tells

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

MCXCommoditiesMuhurat Trading
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMCX Diwali Muhurat Trading schedule 2026, session wise time today: Special, Main, Client Code Modification Window timing
Advertisement
Read Next Story