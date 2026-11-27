Gold price today: Jewellery stocks rallied on Friday, November 27, as gold prices staged a sharp recovery from a more than one-year low, offering some relief to bullion-linked companies. Titan Company, Kalyan Jewellers, Thangamayil Jewellery and PC Jeweller were among the stocks trading higher, tracking the rebound in domestic and international gold prices.

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Titan Company shares gained as much as 3.7% to an intraday high of ₹4,805 on the BSE. Kalyan Jewellers advanced 3.8% to ₹665.05, while Thangamayil Jewellery climbed 3.5% to ₹4,078. PC Jeweller shares rose 2% to ₹14.46.

Why are jewellery stocks rising today? The recovery in gold prices has been the immediate trigger for Friday's gains in jewellery stocks. Bullion rebounded after suffering its steepest weekly decline in eight months, with easing selling pressure and a softer US dollar supporting prices.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures recovered around 2% to ₹1,24,787 per 10 grams.

Internationally, spot gold climbed 1.6% to $3,622.91 per ounce by 0247 GMT, after touching its lowest level since September 2025 on Wednesday. US gold futures for December delivery gained 2.6% to $3,621.10.

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The recovery followed a sharp sell-off earlier in the week, triggered by hotter-than-expected US inflation data and expectations of further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. However, a holiday-related lull in US trading and easing Treasury yields helped bullion regain ground.

Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said the broader macroeconomic environment remains challenging for gold. Strong US economic growth and persistent inflation have strengthened expectations of another Federal Reserve rate increase in December, while higher interest rates and a stronger dollar typically weigh on non-yielding assets.

"The broader macroeconomic environment remains challenging for bullion. Strong US economic growth and persistent inflation have strengthened expectations of another Federal Reserve rate increase in December," Subburaj said.

Gold prices down sharply in 2026: How have jewellery stocks performed? Despite Friday's recovery, gold prices remain significantly below their January peak. According to India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) data, 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,21,038 per 10 grams on November 25, compared with ₹1,68,475 on January 30.

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This represents a decline of ₹47,437, or 28.1%, from the January peak. Gold prices have also fallen 14.1% in November from ₹1,40,891 on October 30. The year-to-date decline stands at 9.1%.

Jewellery stocks, however, have delivered positive returns in 2026 despite the correction in bullion. PC Jeweller shares have gained 46.7% so far this year, followed by Kalyan Jewellers at 34.5% and Titan Company at 15.5%.

Strong quarterly earnings, improving consumer demand and expansion plans have supported jewellery retailers. Large organised players have also been able to manage inventory-related risks through gold metal loans and hedging contracts.

What should investors do? Subburaj said investors should avoid chasing sharp daily rallies in gold and silver, as international prices and currency movements will continue to influence domestic bullion valuations.

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"For Indian investors, the domestic recovery is encouraging, but it is too early to call a sustained reversal. Currency movements and international prices will continue to influence MCX valuations," he said.

Renisha Chainani, Chief Research Officer at Augmont, expects some consolidation in gold prices following the recent rebound. Gold had broken below the $3,500 support level before recovering towards $3,600.

"Gold broke below $3500 support yesterday but has since climbed back towards $3600. With US markets shut for Thanksgiving, expect some consolidation at these levels over the next two days," Chainani said.

On silver, Chainani noted that prices had declined 5% after breaking the psychological $40 support level. Following the sharp rebound, silver could consolidate around $42 over the next two days.

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Jewellery stock to buy Global brokerage house HSBC has retained its 'Buy' rating on Kalyan Jewellers with a target price of ₹830. The brokerage values the company's core standalone business at 40 times forward earnings and its international business at 15 times.

HSBC sees scope for a valuation re-rating as Kalyan reduces debt, completes the sale of its land holdings and share-price volatility moderates. However, it cautioned that rising competition in recent years may have weighed on making charges. Retail diamond prices have also remained relatively firm despite a decline in wholesale prices over the past three to four years.

The brokerage's positive view on Kalyan is therefore supported by potential balance-sheet improvement and valuation re-rating, although the near-term direction of jewellery stocks will continue to depend partly on gold-price movements and consumer demand.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.