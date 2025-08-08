MCX, Hindalco, Indian Oil Corporation among 8 stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 8 August 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: MCX, Hindalco, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Alkem, Mankind, Ceat, Paras Defence, and CAMS are among eight stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 8 August 2025.

These firms, like many others, have designated August 8, 2025, as the record date for the identification and approval of a list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be included on the list of eligible shareholders for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors should have purchased stock in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend payout and other details Alkem Laboratories — The company had recommended a final dividend of ₹8/- (eight rupees only) per equity share of ₹2/- each for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025, to be approved at the company's subsequent Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

CAMS—Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) had recommended an interim dividend of ₹11 per share.

Ceat — The tyre maker had recommended an final dividend of ₹30 per share.

Hindalco— For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, Hindalco Industries had recommended a dividend of ₹5 /- (five rupees) per equity share of ₹ 1 /- apiece.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.—Subject to shareholder approval at the IOC next Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Board has suggested a final dividend of 30% for the year 2024–2025, or ₹3 per equity share of face value ₹10/- each on the paid-up share capital.

Mankind Pharma Ltd—Mankind had authorised the payment of an interim dividend for the fiscal year 2025–2026 of ₹1/- per equity share, or 100% of the face value of that amount.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd- MCX had for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, recommended a final dividend of ₹30 per equity share (face value of Rs. 10 each). At the company's upcoming 23rd Annual General Meeting, shareholders must approve this motion.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd—Subject to shareholder approval at the subsequent 16th Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), the Board of Directors of Paras Defence had recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share of ₹5/- each for FY 2024-25.

