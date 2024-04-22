Markets
MCX makes another stab at getting more FPIs on board
Summary
- MCX has allowed FPIs under the categories of individuals, family offices and corporates into oil and natural gas derivatives, which made up 77% of MCX's March turnover.
MUMBAI : India’s largest commodity derivatives exchange has opened its doors wider to foreign investors in its biggest segment, after a previous attempt to secure their interest did not take off as expected.
