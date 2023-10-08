comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 06 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 0.52%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235.75 0.79%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 196.85 0.18%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.1 0.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,534.15 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  MCX receives SEBI approval to launch new Commodity Derivatives Platform
Back

MCX receives SEBI approval to launch new Commodity Derivatives Platform

 Livemint

MCX received approval of SEBI Technical advisory committee to go live with its commodity derivative platform (CDP)

MCX received approval from SEBI to go live with CDPPremium
MCX received approval from SEBI to go live with CDP

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) received approval of SEBI Technical advisory committee to go live with its commodity derivative platform (CDP), said MCX on Sunday.

Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had advised MCX to postpone the proposed go-live of CDP as it involved technical issues. At that time, the matter was sent for discussion with SEBI Technical Advisory Committeee. However, SEBI's tech panel gave green signal for the launch of CDP.

“SEBI Technical Advisory Committee has recommended that MCX and MCXCCL may Go-Live with the CDP and to intimate SEBI regarding the proposed date for Go Live. Accordingly, SEBI has withdrawn its directions to MCX and MCXCCL to keep the proposed Go-Live of CDP in abeyance," said MCX in its press release. 

The decision was taken after MCX and MCXCCL submitted their replies on the the issues raised by Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability on CDP.

Currently MCX is conducting CDP mock tests for its smooth operation after its launch. A week ago, MCX shares dropped by as much as 9 per cent after SEBI, on Septemebr 29, asked the commodity exchange to postpone the launch of the CDP.

The stock plunged 8.84 per cent to 1,914.60 during the day on the BSE. Later, it recovered some of the early lost ground and ended at 2,049.30, 2.43 per cent lower.

At NSE, it ended at 2,049.70, down 2.23 per cent after falling 8.74 per cent to 1,913.25 during the day.

About Multi Commodity Exchange of India

MCX is India's first listed exchange that deals with commodity derivatives and provide a platform for price discovery and risk management. It started its operation in November, 2003 and works under the regulatory framework of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

It provides option of trading in a range of segments including bullion, industrial metals, energy and agricultural commodities, as also on indices constituted from these contracts.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 08 Oct 2023, 02:44 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App