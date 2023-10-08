MCX receives SEBI approval to launch new Commodity Derivatives Platform
MCX received approval of SEBI Technical advisory committee to go live with its commodity derivative platform (CDP)
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) received approval of SEBI Technical advisory committee to go live with its commodity derivative platform (CDP), said MCX on Sunday.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message