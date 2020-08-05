MCX’s Q1 may be scoring over BSE, but its stock is getting pricey

For BSE, on the other hand, the suspension of over 1,000 companies last quarter could have an impact on revenues in the future. Further, its ability to charge on its mutual fund platform Star MF has been hit due to NSE’s competitive pricing strategy. However, BSE is looking at unlocking value in the Star MF platform, which is encouraging. Analysts say that some of these initiatives have the potential to scale up. “While the announced income streams may be small currently, some of them have the potential to present meaningful opportunity over the long term," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Securities Ltd in a note