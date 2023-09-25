MCX set to sever tech ties with its founder 63 Moons2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 11:08 PM IST
Long-awaited shift to TCS service to make significant cost savings for MCX
MUMBAI : After a year of costly extensions, MCX, India’s largest commodity derivatives exchange, is preparing to part ways with 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, its former anchor shareholder. The separation involves a crucial technology platform necessary for running its operations, including trading, clearing and settlements.
