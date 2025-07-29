MCX share price edges higher after launch of Cardamom futures

India's commodity exchange, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, launched new ‘Cardamom Futures Contracts’, effective from the same day, with the aim to help investors manage risk and strengthen the spice trade for small and medium-scale farmers of the nation.

“MCX announces the launch of Cardamom Futures Contracts effective 29 July 2025. This significant step is aimed at improving price discovery, ensuring better price risk management, and strengthening the spice trading ecosystem, especially for small and medium-scale farmers in South India and traders across India,” the commodity exchange informed the BSE through the filing.

According to the official filing, each futures contract will comprise a training unit of 100 kilograms of cardamom.

The futures contract will follow a Daily Price Limit (DPL) structure, with a 4% initial limit and a 2% price band after a 15-minute pause if the initial limit is breached.

“The contract will promote greater price transparency and prove to be an efficient risk management tool for the entire cardamom value chain,” said Adv. Sangeetha Viswanathan, Chairperson at the Spice Board of India under the Ministry of Commerce and Industries.

As of 3:59 p.m. (IST), the Cardamom futures for the August 2025 contract were trading 0.31% lower at ₹2,864 per kilogram on the first day, compared to the closing of ₹2,873 per kilogram, according to MCX data.

The commodity hit an intraday high of ₹2,935 per kilogram on Tuesday, 29 July 2025.

MCX Share Price Trend Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) shares closed 1.50% higher at ₹7,847 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹7730.80 at the previous market session. The company announced the launch of Cardamom Futures before the market opening bell on 29 July 2025.

The shares of the commodity exchange have given stock market investors more than 364% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 86% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 24.70% in 2025 but has traded 3.69% lower in the last five stock market sessions.

MCX shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹9,110 on 1 July 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹4,075.05 on 5 August 2024, according to the BSE data. The commodity exchange's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stands at ₹39,978.39 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 29 July 2025.

