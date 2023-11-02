MCX share price extends rally to hit record high; UBS lifts target on near-term growth drivers, sees 25% more upside
MCX’s operations have been smooth after the transition to a new platform. Volume at the exchange returned to normal levels with futures average daily value (ADV) at ₹220 billion and options ADV at ₹830 billion during 27-30 October, UBS said.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India, or MCX share price continued its upward trend for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday and hit a 52-week high led by strong buying interest in the stock. MCX shares have rallied over 7% in the past one week.
