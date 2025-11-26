MCX share price hits lifetime high, climbs to ₹10,000 peak for first time in listing history

MCX share price rises 2.76% to hit lifetime high, climbs to 10,139.50 apiece for the first time since listing in Tuesday's trading session.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published26 Nov 2025, 10:26 AM IST
MCX share price hits lifetime high, climbs to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 peak for first time in listing history.
MCX share price hits lifetime high, climbs to ₹10,000 peak for first time in listing history.

MCX share price rises 2.76% to hit lifetime high, climbs to 10,139.50 apiece for the first time since listing in Tuesday's trading session.

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

MCXIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMCX share price hits lifetime high, climbs to ₹10,000 peak for first time in listing history
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.