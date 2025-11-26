MCX share price hits lifetime high, climbs to ₹10,000 peak for first time in listing history.

MCX share price rises 2.76% to hit lifetime high, climbs to ₹10,139.50 apiece for the first time since listing in Tuesday's trading session.
(This is a developing story)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.