MCX share price jumps 4% after strong Q1 results 2025, stock split announcement. Do you own?

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) share price jumped 4.56 per cent to ₹7,941 in Monday's trading session after the company announced its first-ever stock split, along with strong quarterly results.

Advertisement

However, MCX shares have exhibited a volatile trend in the short term. The stock has given significant gains by surging over 36 per cent in six months, but it has declined nearly 11 per cent in a month.

MCX Q1 results 2025 MCX posted a consolidated net profit of ₹203.20 crore, marking an 83 per cent increase compared to ₹111 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Operational revenue grew 60 per cent year-on-year to ₹373 crore from ₹234 crore, while EBITDA surged 82 per cent to ₹241.6 crore. EBITDA margins also improved significantly, rising by 870 basis points to 64.7 per cent.

The bullion segment increased its contribution to the Average Daily Turnover (ADT) from 23 per cent to 44 per cent, driven by the introduction of new products like Gold Mini and Gold Ten Futures.

Advertisement

Following the strong response to its monthly Gold Options contracts, MCX further expanded its offerings by launching monthly expiry contracts for Silver (30 kg) and Silver Mini (5 kg), in partnership with industry stakeholders.

Commenting on the financial results, Praveena Rai, Managing Director & CEO, MCX, said, “We began this financial year on a positive note, demonstrating resilience, adaptability, and strategic focus amid a continuously evolving market environment. We’ve also witnessed increased participation from institutional clients and hedgers, especially from the MSME sector and physical market players, with our awareness and product innovation efforts."

MCX stock split 2025 details Alongside the announcement of its June quarter results, the company’s board approved a stock split, dividing one equity share with a face value of ₹10 into five equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each.

Advertisement

This marks the first stock split in the company’s history and is subject to necessary statutory, regulatory, and shareholder approvals. The record date for the split will be determined following shareholder approval and will be announced later. MCX stated that the objective of the split is to improve the affordability and increase the accessibility of its shares for retail investors.