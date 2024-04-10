MCX share price jumps 6% after Motilal Oswal upgrades stock to ‘Buy’, sees 15% upside
New product launches, continued volatility in key commodity prices amid global uncertainties, and a rise in retail participation in the options market are near to medium-term drivers of volume growth for MCX.
MCX share price jumped 6% in early trade on Wednesday after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal upgraded its ratings on the stock. Multi Commodity Exchange of India or MCX shares rose as much as 6.05% to ₹3,958.00 apiece on the BSE.
