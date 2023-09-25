MCX share price jumps over 9% to hit 52-week high amid reports of going live on TCS platform from October 11 min read 25 Sep 2023, 02:27 PM IST
In June this year, the largest commodity bourse in India MCX in the country, had announced an extension of the support services being rendered by its existing software vendor, 63 Moons Technologies till December 2023.
MCX share price jumped over 9% to hit a fresh high on Monday amid reports of the launch of a new trading platform soon. MCX shares rallied as much as 9.3% to a 52-week high of ₹1,950.00 apiece on the BSE.
