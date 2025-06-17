MCX share price jumps to fresh record high, rallies 20% in June so far. Is there more upside ahead?

Shares of India's largest commodities bourse — Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) — rallied nearly 2.5% to a fresh record high on Tuesday, marking its third consecutive day of gains. With this, the stock has extended its gains so far in June to 20%, building on the three straight months of rally seen between March to May.
The rally in June follows the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval for MCX to launch electricity derivatives. According to a Bloomberg report today, June 17, MCX will introduce electricity futures later this year, thus driving the stock further.
More to come…
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.