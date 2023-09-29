MCX share price nosedives after SEBI's gag on commodity derivative platform launch
MCX share price today crashed to the tune of near 9% during early morning deals
MCX share price: After market regulator, Securities and Exchange Borad of India (SEBI) asking Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) to keep its Commodity Derivative Platform (CDP) launch in abeyance, MCX shares witnessed heavy sell off pressure during early morning session. The monopoly stock opened lower in the opening bell at ₹1,970 per share and went on to hit intraday low of ₹1,913.25 per share within few minutes of stock market's opening today, logging near 9 per cent dip from Thursday close of ₹2,096.55 levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started