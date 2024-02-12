MCX share price plunges 9% on weak Q3 results; here's what the analyst says

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) share price plunged more than 9% during Monday's trading session following the bourse's weak Q3 results. MCX posted a net loss for the December quarter. MCX share price today opened at ₹3,728.05 apiece on BSE today. Multi Commodity Exchange of India share price touched an intraday low of ₹3,460.80 and a low of ₹3,784.45.

MCX reported a net loss of ₹5.3 crore down from a net profit of ₹39 crore during the same time last year.

In the quarter ending in July–September, the biggest exchange in India's commodities derivatives market segment reported a net loss of ₹19.07 crore.

Its revenue from operations increased by 33% to ₹191.5 crore from ₹143.6 crore during the same period the previous year.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, MCX share prices have had a strong rally in the last couple of months; however, we are seeing strong profit booking in today's session with prices down around 7. Overall trend is up, but as of now momentum is gripped by the bears, further profit booking may be considered a long-term opportunity. ₹3,350 is the support, whereas ₹3,800 is the resistance.

In their analysis, ICICI Direct Research highlighted that MCX continued to record strong increase in revenue and, thereby, topline. Lead by greater turnover in bullion, the average daily turnover (ADTO) in the futures market grew 10.8% QoQ to ₹18763 crore.

The options market continued to gain momentum, with ADTO increasing by an average of 11.7% every quarter. Operational revenue rose 16% on a quarterly basis to ₹191.5 crore, while other revenue was relatively stable at ₹17.7 crore. Higher top-line revenue was however countered by higher software costs of ₹125 crore, which led to a Re 1.2 crore EBITDA loss and a ₹5.35 crore net loss.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

