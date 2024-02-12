MCX share price plunges 9% on weak Q3 results; here's what the analyst says
MCX share price plunges more than 9% on weak Q3 results, reporting a net loss of ₹5.3 crore. MCX share price opens at ₹3,728.05 apiece on BSE today, touching an intraday low of ₹3,460.80.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) share price plunged more than 9% during Monday's trading session following the bourse's weak Q3 results. MCX posted a net loss for the December quarter. MCX share price today opened at ₹3,728.05 apiece on BSE today. Multi Commodity Exchange of India share price touched an intraday low of ₹3,460.80 and a low of ₹3,784.45.
