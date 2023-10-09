comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 09 2023 09:42:02
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.4 -1.19%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.35 -0.19%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 194.7 -1.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,520.25 -0.91%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 584.6 -1.6%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  MCX share price rallies 5% on Sebi nod to launch new commodity derivatives platform
Back

MCX share price rallies 5% on Sebi nod to launch new commodity derivatives platform

 Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

After several delays, MCX on Sunday received approval of the SEBI Technical advisory committee to go live with its commodity derivative platform (CDP).

MCX share price has gained 16% in one month and over 35% this year so far.Premium
MCX share price has gained 16% in one month and over 35% this year so far.

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) rallied nearly 5% in early Monday trade after the company received approval from the capital markets regulator to launch its commodity derivative platform (CDP). MCX shares jumped as much 4.90% to a high of 2,139.00 apiece on the BSE.

MCX stock price is tad below its 52-week high of 2,139.95 hit on September 29, 2023.

After several delays, the largest commodity bourse in the country, MCX, on Sunday, received approval of the SEBI Technical advisory committee to go live with its commodity derivative platform (CDP).

Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had advised MCX to postpone the proposed go-live of CDP citing technical issues, and had sent the matter for discussion with SEBI Technical Advisory Committee.

Read here: MCX receives SEBI approval to launch new Commodity Derivatives Platform

However, SEBI's tech panel gave green signal for the launch of CDP.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

“SEBI Technical Advisory Committee has recommended that MCX and MCXCCL may Go-Live with the CDP and to intimate SEBI regarding the proposed date for Go Live. Accordingly, SEBI has withdrawn its directions to MCX and MCXCCL to keep the proposed Go-Live of CDP in abeyance," said MCX in its press release. 

The decision was taken after MCX and MCXCCL submitted their replies on the issues raised by Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability on CDP.

MCX share price has gained 16% in one month and over 35% this year so far.

At 9:40 am, MCX shares were trading 2.13% higher at 2,082.50 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App