MCX share price rallies 5% on Sebi nod to launch new commodity derivatives platform
After several delays, MCX on Sunday received approval of the SEBI Technical advisory committee to go live with its commodity derivative platform (CDP).
Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) rallied nearly 5% in early Monday trade after the company received approval from the capital markets regulator to launch its commodity derivative platform (CDP). MCX shares jumped as much 4.90% to a high of ₹2,139.00 apiece on the BSE.
