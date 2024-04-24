Active Stocks
Wed Apr 24 2024 10:37:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.55 1.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.00 0.19%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 288.25 1.14%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,520.30 0.87%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 349.95 0.88%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  MCX share price slumps over 5% on mixed Q4 earnings; here's what analysts say
BackBack

MCX share price slumps over 5% on mixed Q4 earnings; here's what analysts say

Dhanya Nagasundaram

MCX share price dropped by over 5% after Q4FY24 results mixed performance. Analysts suggest a positive trend but caution on near-term market reaction. Total income for the quarter was up 29.66% year-on-year.

MCX share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹4,015 and touched an intraday low of ₹3,800. Premium
MCX share price today opened at an intraday high of 4,015 and touched an intraday low of 3,800.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) share price slumped over 5% on Wednesday's session following the commodity exchange mixed Q4FY24 results. MCX share price today opened at an intraday high of 4,015 and touched an intraday low of 3,800. 

Rajesh Bhosale, - equity technical and derivative analyst at Angel One, said that post-quarterly results, prices have reacted negatively and are under pressure. The overall trend is positive, and we will have to see how markets react in the near term. The next support is at 3600, whereas beyond 4000, the stock will resume its uptrend.

MCX's total income for the quarter ended March was 45.62 crore more than 153.83 crore, up 29.66% over the same quarter the previous year, and 9.81 crore lower than 209.26 crore, down 4.69% over the same quarter. 

Also Read: ICICI Prudential share price falls over 6% after Q4 results; Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

The company's profit increased 16 times a year to 87.9 crore. In the FY23 quarter that ended in March, it was valued at 5.45 crore. However, the company's margin increased dramatically to 56.3% during this same period of the previous fiscal year, up from 1.6%.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ICICI Direct brokerage Research said in its research that MCX's performance in Q4FY24 was mixed. The volume of options has grown from 95,989 crore in Q3FY24 to 113,672 crore, while the amount of futures has decreased from 20,796 crore to 17,558 crore. As a result, operating revenue decreased slightly from 191 crore to 181 crore. In Q4FY24, the bottom line increased to 87.9 crore from a loss in the preceding quarters, driven mostly by an expected decrease in software expenses.

Also Read: Cyient DLM share price surges over 13% after Q4 PAT jumps 81% YoY

“While anticipated recovery in earnings and continued uptick in options bodes well, management commentary on new product launch needs to be watched," said the brokerage.

The global brokerage Morgan Stanley kept its target price at 2,085, according to news reports, and maintained an underweight rating. This means that the downside is steep—more than 48%. According the brokerage, the company's Q4 PAT projections and consensus were significantly missed. 

During the call, the brokerage said that it is still awaiting details. The costs also exceeded the estimate by a considerable amount.

Also Read: Tata Elxsi share price falls 5% post Q4 results; A 700% dividend announcement fails to lift investor sentiments

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Apr 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App