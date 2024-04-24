MCX share price slumps over 5% on mixed Q4 earnings; here's what analysts say
MCX share price dropped by over 5% after Q4FY24 results mixed performance. Analysts suggest a positive trend but caution on near-term market reaction. Total income for the quarter was up 29.66% year-on-year.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) share price slumped over 5% on Wednesday's session following the commodity exchange mixed Q4FY24 results. MCX share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹4,015 and touched an intraday low of ₹3,800.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started